Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RunAway Idle ??? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location Douglas , Ga. Age 56 Posts 855 RunAway Idle ??? ok I have a 96 waveraider 1100 and it would hang full throttle if I cracked the throttle at all. I have seen this before but it usually was from bad crank seals or an air leak behind carbs but this is the first time I could find nothing wrong but idled just a little high. Anyone had this issue or seen this happen from just a high idle ?? MACKZILLA JETUNLIMITED Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules