 2010 SXR800 in Virginia
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:07 PM #1
    LKASurfing
    LKASurfing is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Location
    Lake Anna, VA
    Age
    45
    Posts
    5

    2010 SXR800 in Virginia

    This is a very clean ski, that was owned by the owner of the local Kawi dealer before I purchased it 3 years ago. This was one of his personal SXR's

    Only mods are ride plate and scupper drain.

    Has a brand new 2017 custom aluminum Venture trailer
    New Cover
    Comes with shop cart with brand new bunks

    $7250.00

    Please no low ball offers, this is a clean unmolested ski that has spent it's life indoors.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 