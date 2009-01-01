Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2010 SXR800 in Virginia #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2015 Location Lake Anna, VA Age 45 Posts 5 2010 SXR800 in Virginia This is a very clean ski, that was owned by the owner of the local Kawi dealer before I purchased it 3 years ago. This was one of his personal SXR's



Only mods are ride plate and scupper drain.



Has a brand new 2017 custom aluminum Venture trailer

New Cover

Comes with shop cart with brand new bunks



$7250.00



