2010 SXR800 in Virginia
This is a very clean ski, that was owned by the owner of the local Kawi dealer before I purchased it 3 years ago. This was one of his personal SXR's
Only mods are ride plate and scupper drain.
Has a brand new 2017 custom aluminum Venture trailer
New Cover
Comes with shop cart with brand new bunks
$7250.00
Please no low ball offers, this is a clean unmolested ski that has spent it's life indoors.
