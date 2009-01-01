Saturday while riding it started to die and you had to play with the throttle back and forth then it would run full tilt again then start to die so i reached down and pumped the primer a few times and it ran great again for about 10 seconds then same thing , so i just kept giving the primer a few squirts to get home , So fuel pump took a crap you think ? Only other thing that happened a few days before was i got in some muck and the pissers were squirting out black then they cleared right back up and it ran fine the rest of that day , Also this season the midrange has sucked , its been ok low and wot but in the middle it would die down which made it very hard to ride beside the Wife on her TS. Any ideas where to start first ?