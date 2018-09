Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newbie here!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Highland in Age 48 Posts 2 Newbie here!!! Just wondering if anyone here from the northwest Indiana area. I don't have a ski yet, but it's coming the beginning of next year. Looking to do some local racing or group riding. Just wondering who and what's out yhere. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules