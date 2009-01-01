Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Wave Venture Impeller? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 54 Posts 4,023 1996 Wave Venture Impeller? Just picked up this minty 1996 Wave Venture. Everything works perfectly and she runs strong. Engine appears to be a 62T/62T 701 with the standard twin 38mm Mikuni's. She hits 46 MPH with two riders. The only issue was the rotting side grab handles.. I removed those and I may purchase a set if we feel they are needed.



This is a big boat and the only performance issue I find is a very slight cavitation from a dead stop.. And only if it is nailed with two riders onboard. So... I plan to install an aftermarket impeller this winter. I can't seem to find any specific AM impellers for this model. However, I assume many on here have upgraded from OEM.







1. Is this the same pump as an SJ?

2. What pitch would you suggest?







Thanks for your input.





Nate

