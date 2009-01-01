Just picked up this minty 1996 Wave Venture. Everything works perfectly and she runs strong. Engine appears to be a 62T/62T 701 with the standard twin 38mm Mikuni's. She hits 46 MPH with two riders. The only issue was the rotting side grab handles.. I removed those and I may purchase a set if we feel they are needed.
This is a big boat and the only performance issue I find is a very slight cavitation from a dead stop.. And only if it is nailed with two riders onboard. So... I plan to install an aftermarket impeller this winter. I can't seem to find any specific AM impellers for this model. However, I assume many on here have upgraded from OEM.
1. Is this the same pump as an SJ?
2. What pitch would you suggest?