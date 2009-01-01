Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Yamaha Waverunner XL 1200 part out hull damaged #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Massachusetts Posts 31 2000 Yamaha Waverunner XL 1200 part out hull damaged Parting out a 2000 Yamaha Wave runner XL 1200. Previous owner dropped it halfway off the trailer and damaged the hull. I bought it for the trailer. It's been sitting since last year. The engine cranks well but I couldn't get it to kick over (bad gas?). Compression is 130/150/140. The main jet pump assembly with wear ring is good. Ride plate, reverse gate, and cable broke off when dropped. I'm guessing it was fresh water only because there's no salt buildup anywhere on it. Gauge cluster shows 160 hours. Main seat is good, rear seat has a tear. Only the right mirror survived and it's dark green. Hood is junk, hood pistons are junk as well.



I'm mainly looking to sell the complete motor, gauges and jet pump. The entire ski is still in one piece so I will sell small easy to pull parts as well. Not willing to spend an hour removing a $5 part. If you're interested in any parts let me know.



If anyone is interested in the motor I can take videos of it cranking and showing compression tests if you want.



I would prefer to have the buyer pre-pay their own shipping and just send me the pre-paid label to print.



$500 for the motor complete with carbs (which probably need to be cleaned). I'll include the exhaust with it if needed, but shipping will probably cost a fortune.

$150 for the gauges and you pre-pay shipping cost.

$50 for the ebox. When I tried to start it I had it on jumper cables and it was cranking like hell but after a few times cranking it gave a warning light and showed voltage on the screen. It was probably my crappy jumper cables, but I can't say for sure. I think the voltage regulator is in the ebox so just mentioning it as a buyer beware.

$75 for the front seat (black) but I'm not sure if it's worth the cost of shipping.



