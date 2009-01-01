|
|
-
waveraider performance parts
I have a R&D top loader, Riva groovy ride plate, aluminum extended turn nozzle, Scat trak prop, not sure on pitch, will update. the motor had a protec head and coffman pipe that I am keeping. would prefer to sell as package, send an offer to my PM
