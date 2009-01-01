|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
SXR Carbs and intake grate
Pair of sxr carbs (sold as parts only!)
One internal screw for the needle seat clip snapped off inside and couldn't get out, messed up the body of one carb, other is good.
$150 shipped
Stock SXR intake grate in good shape
$75.00 shipped
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules