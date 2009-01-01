Yea I know its not on the list...
Its a 05 r12x 121hrs
I felt it studder (miss ) for a few sec out on the lake (real rough/choppy) a few times sat . we ran for 5hrs solid at the end of the day coming back to the dock theirs about a 1/4 mile deep no wake zone
And duering that time the fi alarm sounded my son was on it at that time so I didnt get the chance to pull codes then
Came home and and pulled codes using the red plug with a jumper between the green and brown
It only beeped short 1sec beeps with either a 3sec pause or a 5sec pause ...
It beeped ;
7-11-7-11-7-11-8-10-8-10-8-10 then 5sec pause and started over ...
I found #7 but no #10/11....
Figure I have some moisture or something in a connector Havnt had time to check it yet
Ive searched here and green hulk and I'm not the only one to get #11 but noone seems to have found the answer either