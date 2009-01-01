Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: fi code #11 ? #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2011 Location jackson tn Age 37 Posts 579 fi code #11 ? Yea I know its not on the list...

Its a 05 r12x 121hrs

I felt it studder (miss ) for a few sec out on the lake (real rough/choppy) a few times sat . we ran for 5hrs solid at the end of the day coming back to the dock theirs about a 1/4 mile deep no wake zone

And duering that time the fi alarm sounded my son was on it at that time so I didnt get the chance to pull codes then

Came home and and pulled codes using the red plug with a jumper between the green and brown

It only beeped short 1sec beeps with either a 3sec pause or a 5sec pause ...

It beeped ;

7-11-7-11-7-11-8-10-8-10-8-10 then 5sec pause and started over ...

I found #7 but no #10/11....

Figure I have some moisture or something in a connector Havnt had time to check it yet

Ive searched here and green hulk and I'm not the only one to get #11 but noone seems to have found the answer either 04 Honda R12x modded with large IC,, large plentom, strait pipe , turbosmart fcd2, turbosmart mbc, wideband o2 gauge, vcs2 methanol injection, 14/31 prop 6450rpm (gps 68.2 )

