 Turf scraps
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Turf scraps

  1. Today, 10:05 PM #1
    sjvogt
    sjvogt is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2002
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    113

    Turf scraps

    I am looking for some Hydro Turf (or similar) scraps to use as padding between some stand up paddleboards and tie down straps on a roof rack. I am thinking something like 3 inches wide by any length greater than 12 inches would work. Looking for 4 pieces at least. A 1 foot by 1 foot square would also work and I could cut my own strips to length from it. No real color requirement, but would probably prefer grey or black.


    Thanks in advance. Best way to get me is PM me or shoot an email to sjvogt at Hotmail.com
    94 Blaster
    95 Blaster
    99 Superjet
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:29 PM #2
    scottw090
    scottw090 is online now
    PWCToday Guru scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    430

    Re: Turf scraps

    buy a sheet and turf your paddleboard, use the scraps for your rack.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 