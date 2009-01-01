Have a 95 sxi and has a brand new motor built by Jeff from Sketech. Motor started up but seems to only be running on one cylinder. AKA the rear cylinder is cool to the touch and the front is warm. I took the arrestor off the carbs and can see the PTO carb dumping fuel in but the MAG carb not so much. Pulled the plugs and the rear is clean whereas the front plug looks a little oily. Also trimmed the spark plug cables back the 1/2" and put new plugs in.
The carbs were rebuilt this week and needles cleaned out.