1998 Zieman Custom 3 Place Trailer Central City IA
I am selling my custom 1998 Zieman 3 place trailer. I have it setup for Blaster, SuperJet and SXR. It has a steel grid system that is welded in the frame and then I put LP SmartSide smooth siding over that. The SmartSide has marine grade resins in the glue to make it last. I then coated the trailer in bedliner. Makes it nice for loading and unloading all the ski's. I put pvc fence rails in place of the boards and carpet. They have held up great and make it very easy for loading. It has a couple year old aluminum Dee Zee box, with a 2 can race fuel holder in front of that. I also made a holder for 3 AC style stands that mount between the ski's and the box. The tires are fairly new and has new LED trailer lights. I have thinned down my herd and no longer need this trailer. I am able to help with delivery within reason. I hate to get rid of this trailer after all the work put into it, but my loss is your gain. $1250 OBO.20180902_184612.jpg20180902_184622.jpg20180902_184629.jpg20180902_184643.jpg20180902_184703.jpg20180903_135245.jpg
