1988 Kawasaki X2 650: I thought that maybe there was air being sucked in through the crankshaft. So I was interested in learning how to do the leak down test. Here:
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=476515
But @Myself said this: "I use the air compressor with regulator turned down for 10psi. Im guessing you have a blown head gasket. Take off the cooling line from the head and smear soap bubbles over it then put some air into the pulse fitting. If the bubbles start blowing up then you have air leaking over to the cooling side. Normally from the head gasket."
In fact, there have been a couple of symptoms I observed that are consistent with a blown head gasket. For the last 4 or 5 trips, the exhaust has been "hotter" and more gaseous than usual -- less "water full" than usual. Engine compartment seemed hotter than usual.
Well now we know:
DSC09011.JPG
Winner winner chicken dinner! = Myself
See that blue hose coming from the head where I stuck my $5 ebay stethoscope into? That was just pouring out air. And when I remove that red cap from the right angle brass fitting on the head, air pours out that too.
A couple of things of note. My home made block off plates don't seal off air. Although this neoprene was supposedly closed cell foam it clearly is not. I probably need some wetsuit neoprene. There was no visible air leaking from the crank seal or from the flywheel cover with the flywheel cover plug screwed in. Air pressure used was 5 lbs. No need to do a vacuum test until I fix (hopefully only) the head gasket.
ANY SUGGESTIONS FOR WHERE TO BUY THE HEAD GASKET AND HOW TO INSTALL IT WOULD BE APPRECIATED ! ! !