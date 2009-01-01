Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Yamaha Venture - Gas in bottom of hull on hot day (photos) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location State of Jefferson Posts 13 Yamaha Venture - Gas in bottom of hull on hot day (photos) So I've got two '95 Venture 700s. Both have full tanks, but one of them is leaking gas out from what looks like around the black rubber tank top on a hot day and I've got almost 1" of gas on the bottom of the hull. The other is doing fine. What should I be looking for? Is there a clogged vent system? I checked for cracks and clamp tightness, and all seems ok, but gas seems to be leaking from around the black cap with the lines going into it when it's hot outside.



Is the vent system the blue tube with what looks like a checkvalve on it, between both large rubber caps? From what I've read that is a one-way valve that allows air into the tank, not out. So could it be the rubber top that the lines go into, even though I don't see any cracks?



VentureGas.jpgVentureGas2.jpgVentureGas3.jpg Last edited by super_kev; Today at 01:46 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,874 Re: Yamaha Venture - Gas in bottom of hull on hot day (photos) When you take the seats off there are two clear plastic tubes in the rear part where the battery is...one is vent for fuel tank & one is for the battery vent.



Make sure the 2 vents that are sticking up from the deck are not blocked closed. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location State of Jefferson Posts 13 Re: Yamaha Venture - Gas in bottom of hull on hot day (photos) Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by When you take the seats off there are two clear plastic tubes in the rear part where the battery is...one is vent for fuel tank & one is for the battery vent.



Make sure the 2 vents that are sticking up from the deck are not blocked closed. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,571 Re: Yamaha Venture - Gas in bottom of hull on hot day (photos) Just make sure you don't try to start the ski, unless you have already lit a cigarette next to it. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules