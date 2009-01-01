 Yamaha Venture - Gas in bottom of hull on hot day (photos)
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 01:44 PM #1
    super_kev
    super_kev is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    State of Jefferson
    Posts
    13

    Yamaha Venture - Gas in bottom of hull on hot day (photos)

    So I've got two '95 Venture 700s. Both have full tanks, but one of them is leaking gas out from what looks like around the black rubber tank top on a hot day and I've got almost 1" of gas on the bottom of the hull. The other is doing fine. What should I be looking for? Is there a clogged vent system? I checked for cracks and clamp tightness, and all seems ok, but gas seems to be leaking from around the black cap with the lines going into it when it's hot outside.

    Is the vent system the blue tube with what looks like a checkvalve on it, between both large rubber caps? From what I've read that is a one-way valve that allows air into the tank, not out. So could it be the rubber top that the lines go into, even though I don't see any cracks?

    VentureGas.jpgVentureGas2.jpgVentureGas3.jpg
    Last edited by super_kev; Today at 01:46 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:51 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    24,874

    Re: Yamaha Venture - Gas in bottom of hull on hot day (photos)

    When you take the seats off there are two clear plastic tubes in the rear part where the battery is...one is vent for fuel tank & one is for the battery vent.

    Make sure the 2 vents that are sticking up from the deck are not blocked closed.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:28 PM #3
    super_kev
    super_kev is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    State of Jefferson
    Posts
    13

    Re: Yamaha Venture - Gas in bottom of hull on hot day (photos)

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    When you take the seats off there are two clear plastic tubes in the rear part where the battery is...one is vent for fuel tank & one is for the battery vent.

    Make sure the 2 vents that are sticking up from the deck are not blocked closed.
    How do you clean them or check? Or do you just cut them off and put a new vent of some sort on the tube?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:48 PM #4
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    86
    Posts
    6,571

    Re: Yamaha Venture - Gas in bottom of hull on hot day (photos)

    Just make sure you don't try to start the ski, unless you have already lit a cigarette next to it.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 