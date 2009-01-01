So I've got two '95 Venture 700s. Both have full tanks, but one of them is leaking gas out from what looks like around the black rubber tank top on a hot day and I've got almost 1" of gas on the bottom of the hull. The other is doing fine. What should I be looking for? Is there a clogged vent system? I checked for cracks and clamp tightness, and all seems ok, but gas seems to be leaking from around the black cap with the lines going into it when it's hot outside.
Is the vent system the blue tube with what looks like a checkvalve on it, between both large rubber caps? From what I've read that is a one-way valve that allows air into the tank, not out. So could it be the rubber top that the lines go into, even though I don't see any cracks?
VentureGas.jpgVentureGas2.jpgVentureGas3.jpg