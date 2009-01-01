Hi, I’ve posted a thread on GreenHulk but am not getting much help. I have a 2007 FXHO with intermittent high idle. The check engine light, beeping and red light comes on in the dash. I purchased a YDS, but with no experience is hard to figure out. YDS tells me to check the wiring and intake tube for cracks or kinks. I have performed a stationary test on my bypass valve while using YDS and the chattering from the bypass valve was very strong, so valve is working properly. Any help would be appreciated. I’m going to edit post and throw up some YDS screenshots.