Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Code 63 and High Idle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Virginia Age 30 Posts 2 Code 63 and High Idle Hi, I’ve posted a thread on GreenHulk but am not getting much help. I have a 2007 FXHO with intermittent high idle. The check engine light, beeping and red light comes on in the dash. I purchased a YDS, but with no experience is hard to figure out. YDS tells me to check the wiring and intake tube for cracks or kinks. I have performed a stationary test on my bypass valve while using YDS and the chattering from the bypass valve was very strong, so valve is working properly. Any help would be appreciated. I’m going to edit post and throw up some YDS screenshots. Last edited by MattH; Today at 08:28 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Virginia Age 30 Posts 2 Re: Code 63 and High Idle ONE MORE NOTE:

The ski starts acting up sometimes when first started, but usually after riding a while and is sitting at idle or shut off and turn back on. When the problem occurs the idle jumps to 2-3k and if shut down and started back up everything is back normal. The ski runs like a banshee other than this issue.









2.Diagnosis Record

Item Occurred Code

Overheat warning 9.51

Low oil pressure warning 17.59

Throttle body 92.77 63

























3.Engine Record

Data Item Result Occurred





















4.Engine Monitor

Monitor Item (DATA) Result Unit Monitor Item ON/OFF Result

Engine speed 3351 r/min Engine stop lanyard switch OFF

Intake pressure 60.1 kPa Overheat thermoswitch OFF

Intake pressure 17.93 inHg Slant detection switch OFF

Atmospheric pressure 1019 hPa Oil press switch OFF

Atmospheric pressure 30.1 inHg Steering switch OFF

Ignition timing BTDC 23 deg No-Wake mode switch OFF

Battery voltage (12-16) 14.54 V

TPS voltage (0.5-4.5) 0.757 V

Throttle valve opening (0-90) 1.4 deg

Fuel injection duration 2.62 ms

Engine temperature (below 130) 60 °C

Engine temperature (below 266) 140 °F

Intake temperature (below 70) 45 °C

Intake temperature (below 158) 113 °F

Bypass valve motor 0 step



































5.Data Logger [Engine operating hours according to engine speed]

Engine speed Time[h]

- 2000 r/min 24

2000 - 4000 r/min 6.29

4000 - 6000 r/min 9.87

6000 - 8000 r/min 42.65

8000 - 10000 r/min 11.26

10000 - 12000 r/min 3.69



Total hours of operation 97.7



6.Data Logger [Data comparison graph]

Time Unit Engine speed Battery voltage TPS voltage Engine temperature Intake pressure Oil press switch

[r/min] (12-16)[V] (0.5-4.5)[V] (below 120)[°C] [kPa] [0:OFF 1:ON]

78 sec 1750 14.5 0.76 67 72.7 0

72 sec 1800 14.6 0.76 69 72.7 0

66 sec 1850 14.5 0.76 70 72.2 0

60 sec 1800 14.6 0.76 72 72.2 0

54 sec 1900 14.5 0.76 73 71.2 0

48 sec 1800 14.6 0.76 75 72.2 0

42 sec 3000 14.4 0.76 46 60.3 0

36 sec 3200 14.6 0.74 47 59.9 0

30 sec 3200 14.6 0.76 49 59.4 0

24 sec 3250 14.6 0.76 51 59.9 0

18 sec 3300 14.4 0.74 53 60.3 0

12 sec 3350 14.7 0.76 56 59.9 0

6 sec 3300 14.4 0.74 59 59.9 0





2007 FXHO | Ribbon Delete | Riva Filter | 100hrs

