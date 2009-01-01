|
Mikuni with only 1 adjustment screw.
Recently purchased a 96 750 SXi with dual mikunis, Factory pipe, a 800 big bore, and all the bolt on goodies. Ski starts and idles fine, has crazy top end but no low end and loads up alot. When searching for tunning tip I find reference to a high and low adjustment screw on each carb. Mine only has the low screw on the front carb and a high screw on the back carb. The other screws are plugged with brass inserts. Has any one seen this? Is this normal?
