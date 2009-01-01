Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni with only 1 adjustment screw. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location phoenix AZ Age 52 Posts 3 Mikuni with only 1 adjustment screw. Recently purchased a 96 750 SXi with dual mikunis, Factory pipe, a 800 big bore, and all the bolt on goodies. Ski starts and idles fine, has crazy top end but no low end and loads up alot. When searching for tunning tip I find reference to a high and low adjustment screw on each carb. Mine only has the low screw on the front carb and a high screw on the back carb. The other screws are plugged with brass inserts. Has any one seen this? Is this normal? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) scensor Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules