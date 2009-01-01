Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS/FT 1987 Kawasaki 650sx *Mods!* ~Arizona~ #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Arizona Posts 6 FS/FT 1987 Kawasaki 650sx *Mods!* ~Arizona~ 1987 Kawasaki 650sx JetSki



Runs great! Tags good until September 2018. Carbs have been freshly rebuilt, new NGK Plugs, and new Fuel lines. Here is a list of mods and upgrades:



Kerker exhaust manifold and pipe

OceanPro Head

Sudco Keihin CDK-II 42mm carburetor (Fresh Rebuild)

K&N Filter/Flame Arrestor

WestCoast Waterbox

OceanPro extended RidePlate

PJS performance intake grate

5° bars with aluminum KVPI finger Throttle

X2 ignition switch with Kill Switch



Comes with Stand.



Looking for $1,200 OBO or Trade for Sit Down Jet Ski / Waverunner



Located in Yuma, Arizona.



73C2EA5C-1274-481D-A863-4A4B4269EF3D.jpeg



1494E614-15FF-4D52-A09C-A373F500CD78.jpeg



DED8C632-E8EB-4FBC-8094-416D0BDBD94A.jpeg

