 FS/FT 1987 Kawasaki 650sx *Mods!* ~Arizona~
  Today, 01:36 AM
    Dantonelli
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    6

    FS/FT 1987 Kawasaki 650sx *Mods!* ~Arizona~

    1987 Kawasaki 650sx JetSki

    Runs great! Tags good until September 2018. Carbs have been freshly rebuilt, new NGK Plugs, and new Fuel lines. Here is a list of mods and upgrades:

    Kerker exhaust manifold and pipe
    OceanPro Head
    Sudco Keihin CDK-II 42mm carburetor (Fresh Rebuild)
    K&N Filter/Flame Arrestor
    WestCoast Waterbox
    OceanPro extended RidePlate
    PJS performance intake grate
    5° bars with aluminum KVPI finger Throttle
    X2 ignition switch with Kill Switch

    Comes with Stand.

    Looking for $1,200 OBO or Trade for Sit Down Jet Ski / Waverunner

    Located in Yuma, Arizona.

