|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
FS/FT 1987 Kawasaki 650sx *Mods!* ~Arizona~
1987 Kawasaki 650sx JetSki
Runs great! Tags good until September 2018. Carbs have been freshly rebuilt, new NGK Plugs, and new Fuel lines. Here is a list of mods and upgrades:
Kerker exhaust manifold and pipe
OceanPro Head
Sudco Keihin CDK-II 42mm carburetor (Fresh Rebuild)
K&N Filter/Flame Arrestor
WestCoast Waterbox
OceanPro extended RidePlate
PJS performance intake grate
5° bars with aluminum KVPI finger Throttle
X2 ignition switch with Kill Switch
Comes with Stand.
Looking for $1,200 OBO or Trade for Sit Down Jet Ski / Waverunner
Located in Yuma, Arizona.
73C2EA5C-1274-481D-A863-4A4B4269EF3D.jpeg
1494E614-15FF-4D52-A09C-A373F500CD78.jpeg
DED8C632-E8EB-4FBC-8094-416D0BDBD94A.jpeg
Last edited by Dantonelli; Today at 01:36 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules