hwclark

2010 Yamaha FX Cruiser appears to be locked out as to starting? Less than 100 hours on ski. Battery is new, changed remote battery out. Note I may hav caused problem in that initially I put remote battery in incorrectly? When I corrected the installation I pressed unlock it beeped two times showing green on the dash then shut down. I live some 4 hours away from nearest service provider. Is there away to by pass the remote lock out or repair by phone?

