Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Weird thought, does the engine care about angle? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 268 Weird thought, does the engine care about angle? Just thinking to myself, the 951 issue with the carbs being so low and prone to water ingestion, and also maybe to help with clearance on swapping one into a different hull, with custom mounts, with the engine care if I rotated it? I see the majority of engines are pistons straight up and down this one already has them on an angle. matter how much or how little angle?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,002 Re: Weird thought, does the engine care about angle? The Mikuni Carbs are floatless, no fuel bowl in them, so position does not affect their performance. Carbs will work Up Draft, Side Draft and in between.



I think most Sit-Downs will roll about 45 degrees on a turn during normal operation.



The only concern I would have on the 951 Engine is with the Counter Balance Oil Bath.



Maybe check and see how the oil bath works/lubricates the CB Shaft at different Roll angles. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 268 Re: Weird thought, does the engine care about angle? Counter balance was a concern. Thanks for the input. I know they see rotation during turns, but am questioning long term angles where the ski is vertical for any duration.





