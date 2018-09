Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha Exploding #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2007 Location ny Posts 12 Yamaha Exploding hallo forum!



I keep seeing videos of Jetskis exploding on Instagram. Not sure but those might not be fake ...

Anyways, the comments say that it might be due to RIVA aftermarket parts, people cutting off the hull ventilation etc.



Just wanted to share and ask if someone has a deeper insight of what is happening and enlighten us.



Great, some ditz getting a Polaris douche drove Polaris out of the industry. Just what we need, more drama and safety bull**** because people are too dumb to take the seat off and inspect the engine before every ride. 90 Superjet, 98 Polaris Pro 785, 95/92 Kawasaki 750 sxi, 01 Polaris 600 sc xp

