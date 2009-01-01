Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 61x Yamaha 701 motor with ProTec head #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Blasterville, USA Age 46 Posts 8,039 61x Yamaha 701 motor with ProTec head Selling a very low hour (less than 5) Yamaha 61x 701 motor with protec head (girdled), starter, full intake with 44mm carb, flywheel, stator, cover, bed plates and protec billet coupler.



$400



Located in Virginia. Can deliver to Wavedaze in October.



Scottie Last edited by Scottie Mac; Yesterday at 10:47 PM .



Best career accomplishment: Fatherhood



Proud Member of TEAM TFP!



Support those who support the sport!!!

JAM Racing

Judge Motorsports

www.hotproductsusa.com

www.optimaracing.com

www.nynjapwc.com

Judge Motorsports

www.raddudesfi.com

ProWatercraftracing.com

www.ipdjetskigraphics.com

ADA Racing

Monster Motorsports

A&R Performance



Mmm........ a pizza sounds good right about now! Those who have done the least in the sport are always the ones with the most to say.Best career accomplishment: FatherhoodProud Member of TEAM TFP!Support those who support the sport!!!JAM RacingJudge MotorsportsJudge MotorsportsADA RacingMonster MotorsportsA&R PerformanceMmm........ a pizza sounds good right about now! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location UTAH Age 44 Posts 2,603 Re: 61x Yamaha 701 motor with ProTec head damn that is s smokin deal.... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,149 Re: 61x Yamaha 701 motor with ProTec head Still available? R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Yamahank Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules