|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
61x Yamaha 701 motor with ProTec head
Selling a very low hour (less than 5) Yamaha 61x 701 motor with protec head (girdled), starter, full intake with 44mm carb, flywheel, stator, cover, bed plates and protec billet coupler.
$400
Located in Virginia. Can deliver to Wavedaze in October.
Scottie
Last edited by Scottie Mac; Yesterday at 10:47 PM.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 61x Yamaha 701 motor with ProTec head
damn that is s smokin deal....
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 61x Yamaha 701 motor with ProTec head
R.I.P. Super Sic
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Yamahank
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules