    61x Yamaha 701 motor with ProTec head

    Selling a very low hour (less than 5) Yamaha 61x 701 motor with protec head (girdled), starter, full intake with 44mm carb, flywheel, stator, cover, bed plates and protec billet coupler.

    $400

    Located in Virginia. Can deliver to Wavedaze in October.

    Scottie
    Re: 61x Yamaha 701 motor with ProTec head

    damn that is s smokin deal....
    Re: 61x Yamaha 701 motor with ProTec head

    Still available?
