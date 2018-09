Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Squish gap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Canada Age 26 Posts 8 Squish gap Hey guys, I was wondering; after overboring the cylinders, does the squish gap stay the same or should it be smaller/bigger? Specs are 0.035-0.051 and I have 0.060. '95 SPX '95 SPX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules