Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New to stand ups so I bought a 650sx/need help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Arizona Posts 2 New to stand ups so I bought a 650sx/need help Hello all! First off I want to thank this board for helping me diagnose an issue with my Ski. A little background: I have been riding sit downs basically since I can remember. My dad owned a pair of 1992 Yamaha wave runners for a long time until he stepped up to a pair of 1998 wave runner xl1200s. I always saw the cool guys on stand ups and wanted to try but my dad would never go for it... Fast forward 16 years and I buy a 1996 Yamaha WaveVenture 1100 for the family to ride. Great ski! Love it! Still had the itch for a stand up. Fast forward to last Friday. I look on my local Facebook Marketplace and BAM! 1987 650sx for $250. Im like.. ok probably everything is taken off or missing, blah blah blah. So I get there to find a fairly complete Ski with a TON of upgrades!



Kerker Pipe and Manifold

Sudco Keihin CDK-II 42mm carb

OceanPro head

OceanPro Rideplate

PJS intake Grate

WestCoast waterbox

5° bars with aluminum Finger Throttle

HydroTurf deck



Anyway... the guy says the usual needs battery and a carb cleaning. And Im like, ok... well see. So I get it home and get a battery in it, hit the switch and nothing... my heart sank. So I turned to this forum and saw that some people had issues with their start switch. So I took it off and the start lock out was engaged but there was no plastic piece. So, I disengaged lockout and Boom! She turned over!



Is it OK to run the Ski without the little plastic piece?(pic)



EC1F63EE-2729-40A6-9CF3-1DEE9D7B4C68.jpeg



Anyway... thanks for the advice and thank you to all the active people on this forum! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 58 Posts 2,484 Blog Entries 6 Re: New to stand ups so I bought a 650sx/need help The 87' didn't come stock with that on-off switch. That switch

was offered as an upgrade after an X2 was involved in a crash

on the backside of a race track, and then it went wild, stuck wot,

ghost riding straight into the spectators and parked race skis along

the shoreline. It hit the skis, and launched into the air and knocked

a TV camera man of his scaffolding. That race was the season opener

for 93' IJSBA Pro tour at San Diego, CA.



The lock out is only there to prevent kids from starting the engine

by accident. All you really need is a good tether. Sometimes the

switch can be a little finicky of the tether is a little to thin.





Next you will need to start it, and the first question I have is:

Does the engine pop or momentarily run then quit?





Bill M.



Has that engine been converted to premix? Last edited by wmazz; Today at 08:12 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





