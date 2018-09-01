|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Mikuni SBN 44 With Primer Fitting
20180901_151102.jpg20180901_151115.jpg20180901_151123.jpg20180901_151133.jpg20180901_151146.jpg20180901_151202.jpg
Upgraded to a 46 a while back, this one has been sitting on a shelf for about 2 years. Probably needs a good cleaning and or rebuild. Cleaning out parts I am no longer using.
$80 shipped in the US Paypal fees included in price.
Thanks...
Phil
Machinist / Welder
