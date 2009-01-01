I have a new ADA girdled head on my stx1100. Idling on a garden hose in the driveway I could see it leaked water around some of the bolts. The shop I bought the head from said not to worry. But, I removed the bolts one at a time, re-installing with some high-temp silicone under each bolt head. That seemed to work.
I had to take the head off the other day and I didn't have the high-temp silicone but I did have some Three-Bond 1211 on hand, so I used that instead. With the 1211 it's still leaking (see pic -- I don't know which of the pair the water is coming from, just a bit of water appears between the two).
Just wondered if anyone else had this experience, or any thoughts on the matter. Maybe the 1211 doesn't work as well here as the high-temp silicone? Maybe I didn't get enough under these two? I don't know.
Thanks,
Dave
IMG_1206.JPG