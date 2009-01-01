 leaking ADA head
  Today, 05:26 PM #1
    astronomerdave
    PWCToday Newbie
    leaking ADA head

    I have a new ADA girdled head on my stx1100. Idling on a garden hose in the driveway I could see it leaked water around some of the bolts. The shop I bought the head from said not to worry. But, I removed the bolts one at a time, re-installing with some high-temp silicone under each bolt head. That seemed to work.

    I had to take the head off the other day and I didn't have the high-temp silicone but I did have some Three-Bond 1211 on hand, so I used that instead. With the 1211 it's still leaking (see pic -- I don't know which of the pair the water is coming from, just a bit of water appears between the two).

    Just wondered if anyone else had this experience, or any thoughts on the matter. Maybe the 1211 doesn't work as well here as the high-temp silicone? Maybe I didn't get enough under these two? I don't know.

    Thanks,
    Dave
    IMG_1206.JPG
  Today, 07:36 PM #2
    restosud
    Top Dog
    Re: leaking ADA head

    this can happen.i've seen plenty of head studs rust as they bathe in water with head design such as this.re do the seal.1211 should be just as effective as silicone for this purpose.
  Today, 08:14 PM #3
    whazguude
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Re: leaking ADA head

    If, and I do say if, you want to sell that head, let me know.
  Today, 10:16 PM #4
    Peck3659
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: leaking ADA head

    If you replaced the studs with bolts then there is a chance of stripping the threads. From what I have been told studs use a “rolled thread” which helps lock in the stud. Studs are only designed to be taken in and out once. And If you replace them with bolts you will tend to wear out the threads. In all the cylinders that I use ada heads with Allen bolts I drill out the threads and use “time serts”. they are much stronger than helicoil.
