Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: leaking ADA head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Los Angeles, CA Posts 17 leaking ADA head I have a new ADA girdled head on my stx1100. Idling on a garden hose in the driveway I could see it leaked water around some of the bolts. The shop I bought the head from said not to worry. But, I removed the bolts one at a time, re-installing with some high-temp silicone under each bolt head. That seemed to work.



I had to take the head off the other day and I didn't have the high-temp silicone but I did have some Three-Bond 1211 on hand, so I used that instead. With the 1211 it's still leaking (see pic -- I don't know which of the pair the water is coming from, just a bit of water appears between the two).



Just wondered if anyone else had this experience, or any thoughts on the matter. Maybe the 1211 doesn't work as well here as the high-temp silicone? Maybe I didn't get enough under these two? I don't know.



Thanks,

Dave

IMG_1206.JPG #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,719 Re: leaking ADA head this can happen.i've seen plenty of head studs rust as they bathe in water with head design such as this.re do the seal.1211 should be just as effective as silicone for this purpose. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,554 Re: leaking ADA head If, and I do say if, you want to sell that head, let me know. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Auburn, ca Posts 37 Re: leaking ADA head If you replaced the studs with bolts then there is a chance of stripping the threads. From what I have been told studs use a “rolled thread” which helps lock in the stud. Studs are only designed to be taken in and out once. And If you replace them with bolts you will tend to wear out the threads. In all the cylinders that I use ada heads with Allen bolts I drill out the threads and use “time serts”. they are much stronger than helicoil. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules