I have a kawaski x2 (can't remember year will check tomorrow) that I bought over a year ago for 650 (from Ireland). After replacing the carb and fitting a new battery I ripped it for a season and then some. Fast forward to this year, I picked up a superjet dirt cheap and since haven't ridden the kawi

Now it's a basically bog standard 650, I did change the carb for a slightly larger one but can't remember what size, will check tomorrow. It has a jet dynamics intake grate with the bars and that's about it. I recently did the steering stem adjustment delete, fitted some 7/8 bars, and am waiting on a finger throttle. I also got a skat trak #5 but probably won't fit till the off season. Is this a good impeller for a 650?

I can purchase a westcoast pipe for 200, worthwhile? I'm not racing or anything just riding for some fun but some extra power could be nice.

Is the rear chop worthwhile for a weekend warrior?

Same question for a D-cut ride plate?

Any more tips welcome

Thanks for the help

jet ski.jpg

