Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: vx110 blacktip turf #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2007 Location florida Posts 122 vx110 blacktip turf brand new but on the bigger section the upper right corner got wet so might need glue. shown in pics. $75 shipped Attached Images 9A0C7A99-90D1-4370-BEBB-AA4887B7F9EC.jpeg (1.09 MB, 1 views)

9A0C7A99-90D1-4370-BEBB-AA4887B7F9EC.jpeg (1.09 MB, 1 views) 45110AA0-4773-4A5F-96BE-01463EB02EDF.jpeg (3.72 MB, 1 views)

45110AA0-4773-4A5F-96BE-01463EB02EDF.jpeg (3.72 MB, 1 views) 17859061-516C-4485-9165-741031C6B37A.jpeg (1.23 MB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules