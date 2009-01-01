 Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories
  Today, 04:27 PM
    Jordan B
    PWCToday Newbie
    Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories

    Can anyone tell me any information about this boat like accessories that was made for a js550 to allow the rider to sit down on the ski? The only thing I know about it is that it straps to the ski and that they must be rare because I can not find any information about them online. Any information would be greatly appreciated. Thank you

    Last edited by Jordan B; Today at 04:32 PM.
  Today, 04:34 PM
    Jordan B
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories

    Once I figure out how to get the picture to appear on the tread...
  Today, 04:59 PM
    Jordan B
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories

    44A360BE-FFED-41A5-BFFB-9A38B97BE360.png

    Im trying to find information about this js550 accessory that straps to theski to conver it into a sit down style ski . Any information about this would be greatly appreciated. Thank you
  Today, 05:15 PM
    JonnyX2
    Re: Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories

    Those were called The Wedge. They were made by a company called Fun Tech.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Today, 08:54 PM
    Jordan B
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories

    Thank you Jonnyx2!
