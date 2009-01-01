Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Pennsylvania, Harrisburg Age 33 Posts 8 Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories Can anyone tell me any information about this boat like accessories that was made for a js550 to allow the rider to sit down on the ski? The only thing I know about it is that it straps to the ski and that they must be rare because I can not find any information about them online. Any information would be greatly appreciated. Thank you



Last edited by Jordan B; Today at 04:32 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Pennsylvania, Harrisburg Age 33 Posts 8 Re: Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories Once I figure out how to get the picture to appear on the tread... #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Pennsylvania, Harrisburg Age 33 Posts 8 Re: Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories 44A360BE-FFED-41A5-BFFB-9A38B97BE360.png



Im trying to find information about this js550 accessory that straps to theski to conver it into a sit down style ski . Any information about this would be greatly appreciated. Thank you #4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,392 Re: Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories Those were called The Wedge. They were made by a company called Fun Tech. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Pennsylvania, Harrisburg Age 33 Posts 8 Re: Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories Thank you Jonnyx2! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

