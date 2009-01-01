|
Info wanted about old js550 boat like accessories
Can anyone tell me any information about this boat like accessories that was made for a js550 to allow the rider to sit down on the ski? The only thing I know about it is that it straps to the ski and that they must be rare because I can not find any information about them online. Any information would be greatly appreciated. Thank you
Once I figure out how to get the picture to appear on the tread...
Im trying to find information about this js550 accessory that straps to theski to conver it into a sit down style ski . Any information about this would be greatly appreciated. Thank you
Those were called The Wedge. They were made by a company called Fun Tech.
