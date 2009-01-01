Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Dome of head not matching bore size. Is this an issue? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2009 Location Mill Valley, Ca Age 47 Posts 69 Dome of head not matching bore size. Is this an issue? I have an Ocean Pro swirl head on my '93 Kawasaki 750 SX, that has a dome size that is only 77mm. The bore size of my motor is at 81.55mm. Does this create an issue at all? I know the piston never comes up that high, but curious if that would be considered a poor match of cylinder bore to cylinder head?



Also, I have two skiis and I am getting ready to perform an installed CC measurement so I can figure out my compression ratio. The reason for this is I used to race these skiis (over 20 years ago) and I want to reduce the compression so I can get out of needing race fuel. There are a ton of details I can get into on the skiis but want to keep it simple unless someone needs more info to make an assessment. My initial question is just in regards to the two heads I have and if it makes sense to swap the heads in order to more "evenly match" the dome size to the bore size. Here are the details.



mod ski -

Bored to 1.50MM for a total of 81.50mm

was using Ocean Pro Swirl head with dome size of about 77mm (Shown in pic)



Limited ski -

Bored to .50mm, total 80.50mm

using different Ocean Pro head (not swirl) with dome size of 80.50mm



Thoughts?



HeadPic.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 8,593 Re: Dome of head not matching bore size. Is this an issue? Your head may be for a 650, the piston diameter would be 76 - 77mm. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 999 Re: Dome of head not matching bore size. Is this an issue? The correct precise answer to your question requires more data and money than you are willing to give or have: Bore, Stroke, Trapped Compression, Ignition Timing Curve, Static Timing, Port Timing, Port-Area, Tuned Pipe Dimensions, Sonic Wave Speed, Exhaust Gas Temperature, RPMs, Mean Squish Velocity,Spark Plug Heat Range, Carburetor size. etc. etc. etc.



In 2-Stroke Engines, a Millimeter, a Degree is a Mile.



Basically, an Engine Builder would need to make all these measurements and calculate the Octane requirements by feeding the data into a 2-stroke program. An expensive consultation. Octane requirements depend on Detonation.



If you want to live a little...determine your Engine specs yourself (Read Gordon Blair and/or Gordon Jennings plus Eric Gorr) and compare your engine specs(the ones you can get) to a Stock OEM Engine's specs which are readily available on the Internet. If the numbers are same or very very close, then maybe the only big Mod is the Compression and a stock Cylinder Head might just put you in Pump Gas territory...



If the Engine Top End is close to its service limit, then install a Stock OEM Head and run it with 50-50 AV gas with Premium Gasoline and ride it. If no Detonation, then try running it on Premium Gasoline.



You are asking for the Meaning of Life, easy to ask, a lot harder to answer. #4 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 999 Re: Dome of head not matching bore size. Is this an issue? Gordon Jennings



#6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 58 Posts 2,484 Blog Entries 6 Re: Dome of head not matching bore size. Is this an issue? You were asking about race gas in another thread. JonnyX2 mentioned

squish as a variable. That head with a .040" head gasket + the deck

clearance is a bad combination.



Please measure the step in the head, and the deck clearance. Please

measure the deck clearance directly above the piston pin, and @ tdc.





Bill M.



I am also curious what your geometric compression ratio is? The

geometric compression ratio provides an easy way to estimate your

cranking compression. For example 12:1 is ~180psi. Last edited by wmazz; Today at 08:29 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





