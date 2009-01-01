Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Please help me identify this engine. (1997 Waverunner/WaveVenture) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 1 Please help me identify this engine. (1997 Waverunner/WaveVenture) Hello everyone,



I just purchased either a '97 Waverunner III or WaveVenture 760 on the cheap as a fixer-upper and am getting conflicting information on what engine it has. (701cc or 760cc) It may have been modified by a previous owner or by a rental joint so engine may not be stock.



Here are the numbers I've found:





Hull tag: YAMA2321F797



hulltag.jpg



Flywheel plate numbers:



yamnumbers.jpg



Head cover numbers:



head.jpg





I'm almost certain this is a 760cc motor but an engine swap site assures me that '64X' stamped on the head cover indicates a 701.



Any help is much appreciated! Oh, forward piston has zero compression. #2 has a healthy 150 compression so I'll be tearing this thing down soon for a rebuild.



Thanks again

