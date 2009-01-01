|
|
-
Please help me identify this engine. (1997 Waverunner/WaveVenture)
Hello everyone,
I just purchased either a '97 Waverunner III or WaveVenture 760 on the cheap as a fixer-upper and am getting conflicting information on what engine it has. (701cc or 760cc) It may have been modified by a previous owner or by a rental joint so engine may not be stock.
Here are the numbers I've found:
Hull tag: YAMA2321F797
hulltag.jpg
Flywheel plate numbers:
yamnumbers.jpg
Head cover numbers:
head.jpg
I'm almost certain this is a 760cc motor but an engine swap site assures me that '64X' stamped on the head cover indicates a 701.
Any help is much appreciated! Oh, forward piston has zero compression. #2 has a healthy 150 compression so I'll be tearing this thing down soon for a rebuild.
Thanks again
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules