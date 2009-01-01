Hello everyone,

I just purchased either a '97 Waverunner III or WaveVenture 760 on the cheap as a fixer-upper and am getting conflicting information on what engine it has. (701cc or 760cc) It may have been modified by a previous owner or by a rental joint so engine may not be stock.

Here are the numbers I've found:


Hull tag: YAMA2321F797

hulltag.jpg

Flywheel plate numbers:

yamnumbers.jpg

Head cover numbers:

head.jpg


I'm almost certain this is a 760cc motor but an engine swap site assures me that '64X' stamped on the head cover indicates a 701.

Any help is much appreciated! Oh, forward piston has zero compression. #2 has a healthy 150 compression so I'll be tearing this thing down soon for a rebuild.

Thanks again