|
|
-
Yamaha WVT1100 Start Issue
Ski had been running fine, no signs of any issues. Then suddenly, after the ski had been stopped for several minutes, it would not start. It turns over, but nothing else. The following is the troubleshooting I have done so far:
- Sprayed Starting Fluid into the Carburetors
- Checked to see if Fuel coming from the line out from the Fuel Pump (Yes it is)
- Checked compression (1st cylinder about 100, other two around 90)
- Changed the Spark Plugs w/ band new ones (also verified spark w/ them uninstalled)
- Sprayed Oil/Gas mixture (Oil pump is blocked off = Premix) into the Carbs -- This allowed it to start and stay running
for up to about 10 seconds.
Would anyone be able to point me in the right direction as to what to try next? Any help is much appreciated.
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Yamaha WVT1100 Start Issue
Sounds like a carb issue - the carbs are not supplying fuel to the engine. Clean/rebuild carbs would be my first bet.
Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules