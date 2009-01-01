 Yamaha WVT1100 Start Issue
  Today, 12:02 PM
    rh2078
    rh2078 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Sound Beach
    Posts
    6

    Yamaha WVT1100 Start Issue

    Ski had been running fine, no signs of any issues. Then suddenly, after the ski had been stopped for several minutes, it would not start. It turns over, but nothing else. The following is the troubleshooting I have done so far:


    - Sprayed Starting Fluid into the Carburetors
    - Checked to see if Fuel coming from the line out from the Fuel Pump (Yes it is)
    - Checked compression (1st cylinder about 100, other two around 90)
    - Changed the Spark Plugs w/ band new ones (also verified spark w/ them uninstalled)
    - Sprayed Oil/Gas mixture (Oil pump is blocked off = Premix) into the Carbs -- This allowed it to start and stay running
    for up to about 10 seconds.


    Would anyone be able to point me in the right direction as to what to try next? Any help is much appreciated.
  Today, 12:37 PM
    Firebird!
    Firebird! is offline
    Frequent Poster Firebird!'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Lakeland, FL
    Age
    42
    Posts
    154

    Re: Yamaha WVT1100 Start Issue

    Sounds like a carb issue - the carbs are not supplying fuel to the engine. Clean/rebuild carbs would be my first bet.

    '99 Yamaha SUV1200
    '02 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R
    '12 BMW 650i Convertible
    '12 Mercedes GL350 Diesel
    Sold '99 Pontiac Firebird, '02 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer, '04 Mercedes SL500 '09 GMC Acadia, '14 Acura MDX

