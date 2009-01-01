Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Anyone fix a crack like this on the hood hinge? #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 30 Posts 1,833 Anyone fix a crack like this on the hood hinge? Continuing the tear down today, Ill be doing a lot of glass work on this old girl, but this one is in a high stress spot. Wondering if anyone else has seen this and successfully fixed it. I dont know if I should tear it out entirely or glass underneath it to strengthen whats cracked? Bonus pics, theres been repairs in here before apparently... look at all the kitty hair. Also theres a hole in the front as Ive been digging out soft glass wherever I find it. What a project!

C95F92BD-7C17-4623-85D2-B7E8CDD6E4F6.jpegB16FE3EE-B41E-4A7D-83D7-FE99CF5E6CC4.jpeg14766073-DCB8-4B77-A2DC-DF8F40EB5A7A.jpeg





#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,438 Re: Anyone fix a crack like this on the hood hinge? looks like you have a good excuse for a front fill !.

where the crack on the area where the hood hinge bolts to , cut up a couple of pieces of alloy plate and sandwich with urethane (5200), whatever you do there as far as fiberglass will just crack again . "yea i know its a dodgy fix so you can " by all means " listen to the expurts and spend hours fiberglassing it with epoxy ,then wait a couple of weeks for it to crack and ruin your new paint work "".



modded X2 650



900 powered 650 sx



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

I still have my fuel door... but that front fill looks sooooo good when it's done right





