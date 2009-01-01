|
|
-
Top Dog
Anyone fix a crack like this on the hood hinge?
Continuing the tear down today, Ill be doing a lot of glass work on this old girl, but this one is in a high stress spot. Wondering if anyone else has seen this and successfully fixed it. I dont know if I should tear it out entirely or glass underneath it to strengthen whats cracked? Bonus pics, theres been repairs in here before apparently... look at all the kitty hair. Also theres a hole in the front as Ive been digging out soft glass wherever I find it. What a project!
C95F92BD-7C17-4623-85D2-B7E8CDD6E4F6.jpegB16FE3EE-B41E-4A7D-83D7-FE99CF5E6CC4.jpeg14766073-DCB8-4B77-A2DC-DF8F40EB5A7A.jpeg
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Anyone fix a crack like this on the hood hinge?
looks like you have a good excuse for a front fill !.
where the crack on the area where the hood hinge bolts to , cut up a couple of pieces of alloy plate and sandwich with urethane (5200), whatever you do there as far as fiberglass will just crack again . "yea i know its a dodgy fix so you can " by all means " listen to the expurts and spend hours fiberglassing it with epoxy ,then wait a couple of weeks for it to crack and ruin your new paint work "".
Last edited by hyosung; Today at 01:29 PM.
2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767
modded X2 650
900 powered 650 sx
Jerry Rigging is my specialty
.....
Originally Posted by hyosung
so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together "
"" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
-
Top Dog
Re: Anyone fix a crack like this on the hood hinge?
I still have my fuel door... but that front fill looks sooooo good when it’s done right
