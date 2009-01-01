 98 xpl
pxctoday

Thread: 98 xpl

  Yesterday, 09:44 PM
    Skindog67
    98 xpl

    Does anyone know if an outer wears pre filter is available for my 98 xpl , it has a r&d power plenum on it. It seems to sometimes have a problem with getting a little water in the carbs.thanks!
  Yesterday, 11:53 PM
    Couchrider
    Re: 98 xpl

    There is one

    Part number

    Wr30-25dtpro


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
