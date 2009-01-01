Thread: 98 xpl

|
|
-
98 xpl
Does anyone know if an outer wears pre filter is available for my 98 xpl , it has a r&d power plenum on it. It seems to sometimes have a problem with getting a little water in the carbs.thanks!
-
Re: 98 xpl
There is one
Part number
Wr30-25dtpro
