What engine oil 2007 GTI?
Hi guys and gals,
I have a 2007 GTI (you already knew that before you opened the thread) and it's a little low on oil per the dipstick. I intend to use the machine a few more times yet this season before it gets too dam cold here in Pa. I would guess it will only be maybe 10 hours at the most. Is there any regular synthetic oil I can purchase and run in it for the remainder of this year? I plan to do a good oil and filter change before the start of next season so I just want to top it off for now.
Thank you very much!
