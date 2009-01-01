 What engine oil 2007 GTI?
    SIXD9R
    What engine oil 2007 GTI?

    Hi guys and gals,

    I have a 2007 GTI (you already knew that before you opened the thread) and it's a little low on oil per the dipstick. I intend to use the machine a few more times yet this season before it gets too dam cold here in Pa. I would guess it will only be maybe 10 hours at the most. Is there any regular synthetic oil I can purchase and run in it for the remainder of this year? I plan to do a good oil and filter change before the start of next season so I just want to top it off for now.

    Thank you very much!
