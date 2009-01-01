Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 sea doo xp surging issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location CA Age 18 Posts 1 97 sea doo xp surging issue Hello,

I have a 97 Sea Doo XP with a very annoying issue that's giving me grief. A few years ago i bought this ski from a friend and it ran okay at first but then it had a bogging issue so i went onto this forum and was told to drain the fuel system, rebuild the carbs, and replace grey lines. so i did. and it ran pretty good for a while. Then recently this year it started having a somewhat similar problem. it will run good for a while then feel like it lost all power and only wants to go slightly faster than idle and sometimes power will kick in for a minute then stop. So i cleaned the carbs cleaned the gas tank and put them back in. took it back out and it still didn't work good. I pulled the plugs and they looked pretty black so i replaced them and suddenly the ski worked great.but only for about an hour or two then it started to crap out. i brought them back and started researching fouling plugs. Its an oil foul not carbon. I was told check oil pump marks... they were fine.i was told to check compression...150 on both. i was also told to check for a leaking rotary valve seal by pulling plugs and cranking engine to look for oil sputtering out... nothing. then i was told to clean the rave valves. they were very dirty. i changed the plugs and took it out and it ran better than it ever had but only for about two hours then it started to surge again and wouldn't get high rpm. I took the ski out again a week later hoping that i could get a few hours of riding on some fresh plugs but almost immediately after launch i felt a slight surge and after 15 minutes it would only go to about 30% power. now i'm stumped and am not sure what to do. any help would be appreciated. I'm going to attach a few images of the plugs that went bad after only a 15 minute in case that helps pics with yellow ski in background is the front cylinder green ski are rear cylinder.



Thanks,

