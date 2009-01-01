 WTB 650sx cdi and stator
  Today, 12:09 PM #1
    bodydropped72
    WTB 650sx cdi and stator

    Hey all trying to locate a good working stator and cdi for my 89 650sx. Thanks in advance
  Today, 12:44 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator

    Have your sx cdi , 5 wire type , stators , I have only 4 wire type , total of two , they will work the same , just different color codes , if interested let me know
  Today, 01:03 PM #3
    bodydropped72
    Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator

    What’s the difference and how do they wire up?
  Today, 02:18 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator

    Five wire stator , four wire stator , five wire has a second ground in sub box hook up for regulator
  Today, 02:22 PM #5
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator

    If your want pic and schematic let me know
  Today, 02:29 PM #6
    bodydropped72
    Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator

    Yes please
