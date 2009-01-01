|
WTB 650sx cdi and stator
Hey all trying to locate a good working stator and cdi for my 89 650sx. Thanks in advance
Resident Guru
Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator
Have your sx cdi , 5 wire type , stators , I have only 4 wire type , total of two , they will work the same , just different color codes , if interested let me know
Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator
What’s the difference and how do they wire up?
Resident Guru
Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator
Five wire stator , four wire stator , five wire has a second ground in sub box hook up for regulator
Resident Guru
Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator
If your want pic and schematic let me know
Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator
