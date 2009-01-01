Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: WTB 650sx cdi and stator #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location bakersfield,ca Age 37 Posts 31 WTB 650sx cdi and stator Hey all trying to locate a good working stator and cdi for my 89 650sx. Thanks in advance #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,199 Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator Have your sx cdi , 5 wire type , stators , I have only 4 wire type , total of two , they will work the same , just different color codes , if interested let me know #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location bakersfield,ca Age 37 Posts 31 Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator What’s the difference and how do they wire up? #4 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,199 Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator Five wire stator , four wire stator , five wire has a second ground in sub box hook up for regulator #5 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,199 Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator If your want pic and schematic let me know #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location bakersfield,ca Age 37 Posts 31 Re: WTB 650sx cdi and stator Yes please Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

