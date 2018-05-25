 Budget Friendly PWC Covers
  Today, 10:24 AM
    kcdt58
    PWCToday Newbie kcdt58's Avatar
    Budget Friendly PWC Covers

    Over the summer I managed to bring in a couple of skis. 95 Waveraider and 97 ZXi750. I don't have much money into them but do have a lot of time, sweat and frustration getting them into the running shape they are now.

    I've looked at most sporting stores for PWC covers and wasn't happy with the quality especially with the prices they were asking. I'm not looking for anything ski specific and also not looking to spend a fortune, but want covers that will last a decent while.

    Does anyone have recommendations on brands or where you've purchased?
  Today, 11:17 AM
    orangefinger
    Top Dog orangefinger's Avatar
    Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers

    cover to cover up ski while it is parked, or an actual cover to have it covered up while you are transporting it....like on the road ?
  Today, 11:21 AM
    kcdt58
    PWCToday Newbie kcdt58's Avatar
    Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers

    Parked mainly. But would use them if we took the skis on a longer trip somewhere.
  Today, 11:31 AM
    orangefinger
    Top Dog orangefinger's Avatar
    Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers

    there is no cheap solution for covers that are on the road ....anything cheap will tear , u could get cheaper version covers and leave them off for transport
  Today, 11:34 AM
    jobrown
    Top Dog jobrown's Avatar
    Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers

    You also have to watch out towing with a cover... they whip the paint and turf like a sander and will wear paint down to the glass in an hours drive on the highway. To help cut back on the cover destroying everything I had worked on I got one of those bungie cargo nets from harbor freight or walmart, it helped a ton.



  Today, 12:57 PM
    Dave in DE
    Frequent Poster Dave in DE's Avatar
    Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers

    I use sealskincovers, there not glove tight costom covers but there high end cover is towable and has 10 yr warranty. Cost is about $130 for high end.
    Here a pic of my gpr under cover. It's about 2 yrs old. Sets out all summer so it's faded a bit

    IMG_20180525_170333158.jpg
  Today, 03:31 PM
    Dave in DE
    Frequent Poster Dave in DE's Avatar
    Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers

    had to repost to get pic working
    IMG_20180525_170333158.jpg
