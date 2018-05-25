Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Budget Friendly PWC Covers #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Hickory, NC Posts 29 Budget Friendly PWC Covers Over the summer I managed to bring in a couple of skis. 95 Waveraider and 97 ZXi750. I don't have much money into them but do have a lot of time, sweat and frustration getting them into the running shape they are now.



I've looked at most sporting stores for PWC covers and wasn't happy with the quality especially with the prices they were asking. I'm not looking for anything ski specific and also not looking to spend a fortune, but want covers that will last a decent while.



Does anyone have recommendations on brands or where you've purchased? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 49 Posts 1,507 Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers cover to cover up ski while it is parked, or an actual cover to have it covered up while you are transporting it....like on the road ? KELLYHIEKE.ROCKS NEW WEBSITE CHECK IT OUT - FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE



HURRICANE ECLIPSE TPE 900CC P&P Performance



94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"



650 SC #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Hickory, NC Posts 29 Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers Parked mainly. But would use them if we took the skis on a longer trip somewhere. #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 49 Posts 1,507 Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers there is no cheap solution for covers that are on the road ....anything cheap will tear , u could get cheaper version covers and leave them off for transport KELLYHIEKE.ROCKS NEW WEBSITE CHECK IT OUT - FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE



HURRICANE ECLIPSE TPE 900CC P&P Performance



94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"



650 SC #5 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 30 Posts 1,831 Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers You also have to watch out towing with a cover... they whip the paint and turf like a sander and will wear paint down to the glass in an hours drive on the highway. To help cut back on the cover destroying everything I had worked on I got one of those bungie cargo nets from harbor freight or walmart, it helped a ton.





#6 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 54 Posts 186 Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers I use sealskincovers, there not glove tight costom covers but there high end cover is towable and has 10 yr warranty. Cost is about $130 for high end.

Here a pic of my gpr under cover. It's about 2 yrs old. Sets out all summer so it's faded a bit



IMG_20180525_170333158.jpg #7 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 54 Posts 186 Re: Budget Friendly PWC Covers Originally Posted by Dave in DE Originally Posted by

Here a pic of my gpr under cover. It's about 2 yrs old. Sets out all summer so it's faded a bit



had to repost to get pic working

