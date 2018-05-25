Over the summer I managed to bring in a couple of skis. 95 Waveraider and 97 ZXi750. I don't have much money into them but do have a lot of time, sweat and frustration getting them into the running shape they are now.
I've looked at most sporting stores for PWC covers and wasn't happy with the quality especially with the prices they were asking. I'm not looking for anything ski specific and also not looking to spend a fortune, but want covers that will last a decent while.
Does anyone have recommendations on brands or where you've purchased?