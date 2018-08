Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Reliable 760 Motor in GP800-R Hull? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location IL Age 36 Posts 844 Reliable 760 Motor in GP800-R Hull? Anyone ever replaced their un-reliable/blown 800cc motor in their 2001 or newer GP800R with a solid 760cc twin motor?



Are the motor mount locations similar enough on both 800 and 760 motors to be interchangeable?



Just an idea I cant find any info on. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules