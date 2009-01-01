Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 Waveblaster 2 760 Starter Problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Saint Joseph, MO Posts 3 96 Waveblaster 2 760 Starter Problem I went to start the Waveblaster 2 760 after using it last time and I got the response of a spinning startet. Video attached. Any ideas of where to start with troubleshooting this?



https://youtu.be/cF81LYjPfbY #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 991 Re: 96 Waveblaster 2 760 Starter Problem Bad Bendix (Starter Idler Gear).



Sits behind Flywheel. Have fun. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Saint Joseph, MO Posts 3 Re: 96 Waveblaster 2 760 Starter Problem You know of any videos doing this step by step? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules