 96 Waveblaster 2 760 Starter Problem
  1. Yesterday, 09:05 PM #1
    spitfireap
    96 Waveblaster 2 760 Starter Problem

    I went to start the Waveblaster 2 760 after using it last time and I got the response of a spinning startet. Video attached. Any ideas of where to start with troubleshooting this?

    https://youtu.be/cF81LYjPfbY
  2. Yesterday, 11:12 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: 96 Waveblaster 2 760 Starter Problem

    Bad Bendix (Starter Idler Gear).

    Sits behind Flywheel. Have fun.
  3. Today, 02:40 AM #3
    spitfireap
    Re: 96 Waveblaster 2 760 Starter Problem

    You know of any videos doing this step by step?
