96 Waveblaster 2 760 Starter Problem
I went to start the Waveblaster 2 760 after using it last time and I got the response of a spinning startet. Video attached. Any ideas of where to start with troubleshooting this?
https://youtu.be/cF81LYjPfbY
Re: 96 Waveblaster 2 760 Starter Problem
Bad Bendix (Starter Idler Gear).
Sits behind Flywheel. Have fun.
Re: 96 Waveblaster 2 760 Starter Problem
You know of any videos doing this step by step?
