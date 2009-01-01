 When to run race fuel?
  Yesterday, 08:10 PM
    kawiman750
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    When to run race fuel?

    I have been given, what I consider, some pretty solid advice from some folks stating that using the screw on compression testers is not the best way for figuring out if you need to run race fuel. It sounds as if figuring out exactly what your compression ratio is, is the best way to go. I have found a number of good videos that will help me determine this, but my question is what compression ratio then determines the step up from say 92 octane to 100? If this is all wrong, please state why and thanks!
  Yesterday, 08:29 PM
    JonnyX2
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Re: When to run race fuel?

    Even if you had marginal compression and ran a crazy advanced timing curve you may need race fuel. There is more to the equation than just compression. You may not get a straight answer because of so many variables in watercraft. Compression, squish clearance, timing, impeller pitch (engine load) all play a part in fuel octane requirements.

    That being said I will let the experts give their advice!
  Yesterday, 08:55 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Re: When to run race fuel?

    They just did.
  Yesterday, 09:03 PM
    jobrown
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Re: When to run race fuel?

    Subscribed! I just tell Chris at Newmiller what gas I want to run and send my head to him and let’s him do it... that being said he always talks timing and what it should be set at.



  Yesterday, 09:17 PM
    Couchrider
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Re: When to run race fuel?

    Subbed as well.

    I asked similar questions about calculating compression ratios such as 12 to 1 and compared to compression psi ratings, and fuel type not too long ago.

    I would think most of us rec riders, are not changing timing much, but mainly just changing to aftermarket heads. When were talking the affects of timing, were talking about port/exhaust gas/scavenging timing or spark timing? Both?


  Yesterday, 11:30 PM
    wmazz
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Re: When to run race fuel?

    You should have determined the compression ratio while building the
    engine.


    So, why are considering race gas now? Did the engine stop, and restart
    after a wot run?

    ++1

    We need more details, set-up, and background on why you are interested
    in race gas?


    Bill M.

    Quote Originally Posted by Couchrider View Post
    but mainly just changing to aftermarket heads.
    There are a few bad heads and head gaskets for the Kawasaki 650.

    Unfortunately a lot of used performance products are parts what I
    call "shelf parts." Often parts that worked poorly, were put on a shelf,
    until someone who doesn't know why it was put on the shelf sells
    the parts.
