I have been given, what I consider, some pretty solid advice from some folks stating that using the screw on compression testers is not the best way for figuring out if you need to run race fuel. It sounds as if figuring out exactly what your compression ratio is, is the best way to go. I have found a number of good videos that will help me determine this, but my question is what compression ratio then determines the step up from say 92 octane to 100? If this is all wrong, please state why and thanks! #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,389 Re: When to run race fuel? Even if you had marginal compression and ran a crazy advanced timing curve you may need race fuel. There is more to the equation than just compression. You may not get a straight answer because of so many variables in watercraft. Compression, squish clearance, timing, impeller pitch (engine load) all play a part in fuel octane requirements.



PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,871 Re: When to run race fuel? They just did. #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 30 Posts 1,830 Re: When to run race fuel? Subscribed! I just tell Chris at Newmiller what gas I want to run and send my head to him and let’s him do it... that being said he always talks timing and what it should be set at.





#5 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 258 Re: When to run race fuel? Subbed as well.



I asked similar questions about calculating compression ratios such as 12 to 1 and compared to compression psi ratings, and fuel type not too long ago.



I would think most of us rec riders, are not changing timing much, but mainly just changing to aftermarket heads. When were talking the affects of timing, were talking about port/exhaust gas/scavenging timing or spark timing? Both?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 58 Posts 2,473 Blog Entries 6 Re: When to run race fuel? You should have determined the compression ratio while building the

engine.





So, why are considering race gas now? Did the engine stop, and restart

after a wot run?



We need more details, set-up, and background on why you are interested

in race gas?





Bill M.



Unfortunately a lot of used performance products are parts what I

call "shelf parts." Often parts that worked poorly, were put on a shelf,

until someone who doesn't know why it was put on the shelf sells

the parts. Last edited by wmazz; Yesterday at 11:41 PM .





