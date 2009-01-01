Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newbie with a js550 in CT #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location CT Age 22 Posts 1 Newbie with a js550 in CT New to the forum but have read a lot on here and its helped greatly, Ive always loved the old stand ups and have purchased a couple before and would dream of getting it going but would always run out of time or move. Well fast forward to now I finally picked up a 87 js550 for $300 with some hull damage and it supposedly ran great but needed a head gasket and it needed a battery. When I got it home I fired it up and it didnt sound right so I tore it down and the rod bearing was gone but just started rebuilding it but Ill have a post in the old school thread. Thanks in advance. Id post pics but cant get any up with my phone Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

