|
|
-
Newbie with a js550 in CT
New to the forum but have read a lot on here and its helped greatly, Ive always loved the old stand ups and have purchased a couple before and would dream of getting it going but would always run out of time or move. Well fast forward to now I finally picked up a 87 js550 for $300 with some hull damage and it supposedly ran great but needed a head gasket and it needed a battery. When I got it home I fired it up and it didnt sound right so I tore it down and the rod bearing was gone but just started rebuilding it but Ill have a post in the old school thread. Thanks in advance. Id post pics but cant get any up with my phone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules