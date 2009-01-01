Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Clean 61x 701 Blaster Motor #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Blasterville, USA Age 46 Posts 8,037 Clean 61x 701 Blaster Motor Selling for a friend.



61x with very low hour rebuild (less than 5 hours) Has Pro tec head with girdle kit, full nitake with 44, flame arrestor adaptor, NOVI throttle bracket, flywheel, stator, cover, started. $400



Or, can sell with complete elec box set up with Protec modded cgi $600



Motor is located in Central Va. Would prefer not to ship, but will at customers expense.



Scottie



PS

Can have delivered to Wavedaze in October for free





IMG_9551.JPGIMG_0963.JPGIMG_3470.JPGIMG_1676.JPGIMG_5212.JPGIMG_7579.JPG



Best career accomplishment: Fatherhood



Proud Member of TEAM TFP!



Support those who support the sport!!!

JAM Racing

Judge Motorsports

www.hotproductsusa.com

www.optimaracing.com

www.nynjapwc.com

Judge Motorsports

www.raddudesfi.com

ProWatercraftracing.com

www.ipdjetskigraphics.com

ADA Racing

Monster Motorsports

A&R Performance



