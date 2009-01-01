Selling for a friend.

61x with very low hour rebuild (less than 5 hours) Has Pro tec head with girdle kit, full nitake with 44, flame arrestor adaptor, NOVI throttle bracket, flywheel, stator, cover, started. $400

Or, can sell with complete elec box set up with Protec modded cgi $600

Motor is located in Central Va. Would prefer not to ship, but will at customers expense.

Scottie

PS
Can have delivered to Wavedaze in October for free


IMG_9551.JPGIMG_0963.JPGIMG_3470.JPGIMG_1676.JPGIMG_5212.JPGIMG_7579.JPG