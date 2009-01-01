|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Clean 61x 701 Blaster Motor
Selling for a friend.
61x with very low hour rebuild (less than 5 hours) Has Pro tec head with girdle kit, full nitake with 44, flame arrestor adaptor, NOVI throttle bracket, flywheel, stator, cover, started. $400
Or, can sell with complete elec box set up with Protec modded cgi $600
Motor is located in Central Va. Would prefer not to ship, but will at customers expense.
Scottie
PS
Can have delivered to Wavedaze in October for free
IMG_9551.JPGIMG_0963.JPGIMG_3470.JPGIMG_1676.JPGIMG_5212.JPGIMG_7579.JPG
