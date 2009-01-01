Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need help with wiring stop switch and buzzer from 1990 seadoo gt to 1992 seadoo box #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location nashville Posts 6 Need help with wiring stop switch and buzzer from 1990 seadoo gt to 1992 seadoo box I have swapped a white motor and electrical box from a 1992 seadoo sp into a 1990 gt . I have upgraded it. My question is this ..... The 1990 gt has a stop switch and buzzer with three wires on it . Purple white and red are the colors of the wires. The 1992 has a wiring harness with four colors or wire .. It has black, black and yellow , tan and purple. I have looked at the two wiring diagrams side by side and as near as i can figure out :



1990 1992



temp sensor

white wire to tan wire



tether cord switch to stop switch

purple wire to black and yellow wire



speed limiter from buzzer

red wire to purple wire



The major difference in the two is the stop switch has two wires and the buzzer on the 1990 has the stop switch jumped to it and three wires according to the diagram.. The 1992 has two wires to the stop switch and two wires to the buzzer and operate seperately.. Now my question is this I have a black wire on the harness from the 1992 and nowhere to plug it in ...... Where does it go ? I thought about connecting it to the red wire as well , but don't want to risk hooking it up wrong and really need some help.. Has anyone made this conversion and know the answer ?

Thanks for your help #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,389 Re: Need help with wiring stop switch and buzzer from 1990 seadoo gt to 1992 seadoo b You might get a quicker answer out of the sea-doo section of the forum. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules