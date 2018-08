Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx with 750 Factory Pipe Limited Exhaust #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 684 650sx with 750 Factory Pipe Limited Exhaust Thought I'd post a thread since I hadn't found any about this issue.



I did a mock up of the Factory Pipe 750 Limited chamber in my 650sx hull today, and it does in fact fit.



Unfortunately the pipe contacts the fuel line tower on the tank, but a JS tank went in perfectly. It will require a little massaging to get the fuel fill tube to connect properly, or I'll just bypass the front fill and cap the front tank hole.



Ski situation in limbo!



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2008 Location Greece Posts 138 Re: 650sx with 750 Factory Pipe Limited Exhaust Pics?



Today was just a mock up on the existing 650 motor. I'll snap a couple pics this weekend.



Ski situation in limbo!



