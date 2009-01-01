Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ZXI 1100 carb choice. CV or non? Opinions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location TX Age 52 Posts 1 ZXI 1100 carb choice. CV or non? Opinions Hello all. I have a question I'm hoping you can help me with. I have a 2002 ZXI1100 that needed a new motor. I picked up a 1996 1100 with a real good motor but the carbs need rebuilt. The CV carbs on the 2002 are real nice and clean. Should I run the Clean CV's or rebuild the traditional carbs? Also, if I do run the CV's on the older motor, besides the split Vacuum line modification, is there anything else I'd have to do to run those carbs? Thank you very much. #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,717 Re: ZXI 1100 carb choice. CV or non? Opinions use the non cv carbs. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

