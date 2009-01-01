 ZXI 1100 carb choice. CV or non? Opinions
  Yesterday, 03:44 PM
    rboyer224
    ZXI 1100 carb choice. CV or non? Opinions

    Hello all. I have a question I'm hoping you can help me with. I have a 2002 ZXI1100 that needed a new motor. I picked up a 1996 1100 with a real good motor but the carbs need rebuilt. The CV carbs on the 2002 are real nice and clean. Should I run the Clean CV's or rebuild the traditional carbs? Also, if I do run the CV's on the older motor, besides the split Vacuum line modification, is there anything else I'd have to do to run those carbs? Thank you very much.
  Yesterday, 07:01 PM
    restosud
    Re: ZXI 1100 carb choice. CV or non? Opinions

    use the non cv carbs.
