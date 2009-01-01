|
ZXI 1100 carb choice. CV or non? Opinions
Hello all. I have a question I'm hoping you can help me with. I have a 2002 ZXI1100 that needed a new motor. I picked up a 1996 1100 with a real good motor but the carbs need rebuilt. The CV carbs on the 2002 are real nice and clean. Should I run the Clean CV's or rebuild the traditional carbs? Also, if I do run the CV's on the older motor, besides the split Vacuum line modification, is there anything else I'd have to do to run those carbs? Thank you very much.
