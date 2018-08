Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Who to get a carb kit from #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Bagdad FL Posts 8 Who to get a carb kit from Me again,

I have been trying to get my GP1200 to idle better, haven't found any vacuum leaks. I have the manual for adjustments. I have tried adjusting the carbs, the linkage is correct but it just does not want to idle. I have replace the plugs and the fuel is fresh so at this point I think rebuilding my cars is my next step. When I googled carb kits there seems to be a hundred kits out there. Can anyone recommend who makes the better kits ?

Thank you, THE OLD MAN Learn from the mistakes of others, because you don't have enough time to make them all yourself......... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,215 Re: Who to get a carb kit from What year Gp1200? Either way, stick with GENUINE Mikuni brand kits, accept nothing else...



If your is an early one, non PV engine, you have standard SBN 44 carbs, and need these kits;



https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ikuni-carb-kit



If you have a later GP1200, with a Power Valve engine, you have SBN "I" Series carbs, and need these kits;



https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...-mikuni-i-body



I strongly suggest replacing the needle and seat as well in each carb. I have these also.



John

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



