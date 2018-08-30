Re: Value of NOS PJS "Hood Decal Kit" still in package?
Originally Posted by Myself
This day and age....I can't imagine too much. A good digital pic and some dimensions will get you any decal reproduced that can fool even the trained eye.
While I somewhat agree with you, original is original. I've bought some very nice replica Superjet graphics...and while they look good on their own, they simply aren't the same when up against another 96 with good original decals. I wish I would have bought some when they were still available from Yamaha. I also wish the previous owner hadn't stripped them off...I would gladly pay double for OEM.
Last edited by nightrider05; Yesterday at 12:00 PM.
Re: Value of NOS PJS "Hood Decal Kit" still in package?
Originally Posted by restosud
and depending on age,they may not even stick well so make sure before you flip them to a unsuspecting buyer!
These are old, but have been stored inside a house. I have checked some of the less desirable decals and they are still sticky. I won't be opening the PJS package unless the buyer requests that..but im not out to screw anyone.