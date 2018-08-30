 Value of NOS PJS "Hood Decal Kit" still in package? - Page 2
  Yesterday, 11:59 AM #11
    nightrider05
    Re: Value of NOS PJS "Hood Decal Kit" still in package?

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    This day and age....I can't imagine too much. A good digital pic and some dimensions will get you any decal reproduced that can fool even the trained eye.
    While I somewhat agree with you, original is original. I've bought some very nice replica Superjet graphics...and while they look good on their own, they simply aren't the same when up against another 96 with good original decals. I wish I would have bought some when they were still available from Yamaha. I also wish the previous owner hadn't stripped them off...I would gladly pay double for OEM.
  Yesterday, 12:41 PM #12
    nightrider05
    Re: Value of NOS PJS "Hood Decal Kit" still in package?

    Decal overload



  Yesterday, 12:55 PM #13
    BLRider
    Re: Value of NOS PJS "Hood Decal Kit" still in package?

    Damn, that is enough to make your ski do 100mph!
  Yesterday, 01:01 PM #14
    nightrider05
    Re: Value of NOS PJS "Hood Decal Kit" still in package?

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    Damn, that is enough to make your ski do 100mph!
    At least..that Sexwax decal should put it to 90mph on its own.
  Yesterday, 02:36 PM #15
    restosud
    Re: Value of NOS PJS "Hood Decal Kit" still in package?

    and depending on age,they may not even stick well so make sure before you flip them to a unsuspecting buyer!
  Yesterday, 02:58 PM #16
    nightrider05
    Re: Value of NOS PJS "Hood Decal Kit" still in package?

    Quote Originally Posted by restosud View Post
    and depending on age,they may not even stick well so make sure before you flip them to a unsuspecting buyer!
    These are old, but have been stored inside a house. I have checked some of the less desirable decals and they are still sticky. I won't be opening the PJS package unless the buyer requests that..but im not out to screw anyone.
  Yesterday, 02:59 PM #17
    nightrider05
    Re: Value of NOS PJS "Hood Decal Kit" still in package?

    From my understanding, heat is what kills the adhesives.
