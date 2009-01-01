Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2002 gtx di #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 2 2002 gtx di When on the trailer, the rpms are normal. Once I get in the water, the rpms will top out at only 3400 or so.. Any ideas on what to check? #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2006 Location PA Age 58 Posts 810 Re: 2002 gtx di Running out of the water doesn't tell much, as there is no load on the engine. Once in the water, the engine has to do some hard work, which is when you will expose any weak spots.



You are using the regular key (yellow in my '01) and not the learning key (white)??? May sound silly, but maybe you just bought this thing. You didn't say.



Considering the di, does it show a MAINT indicator or other beeping when running (or trying to run)? If not in either case, your MPEM is satisfied with all the inputs from the sensors, and your problem lies in an area that the MPEM does not monitor. How many hours on it since the last rebuild? Check your cylinder compression first to see how healthy the mechanical parts are. Fuel delivery pressure would be the next stop, but don't run off and blame the fuel pump. There are several devices that contribute to fuel pressure control, and they have to be checked prior. A failing voltage regulator can cause some wacky things to happen also. Last edited by rdjeep; Yesterday at 10:10 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

