 Kawasaki 650 Cylinders
  Yesterday, 10:24 AM
    zxkyler
    Kawasaki 650 Cylinders

    Kawasaki 650 Cylinders for sale, bored 1mm over. (77mm). Has oxidation, definitely needs to be honed/ cleaned. JUGS.png
  Yesterday, 01:46 PM
    njvx
    Re: Kawasaki 650 Cylinders

    Can these definitely be saved with just a quick hone? Already got a cylinder that needs boring.
    How much you looking to get?
