Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 650 Cylinders #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Southern Maine Posts 35 Kawasaki 650 Cylinders Kawasaki 650 Cylinders for sale, bored 1mm over. (77mm). Has oxidation, definitely needs to be honed/ cleaned. JUGS.png #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2010 Location NJ Age 31 Posts 15 Re: Kawasaki 650 Cylinders Can these definitely be saved with just a quick hone? Already got a cylinder that needs boring.

How much you looking to get? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules