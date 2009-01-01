Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki 300sx / JS300 parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Southern Maine Posts 35 Kawasaki 300sx / JS300 parts I have Four 300sx / JS300 engines for sale, will sell as whole or split up however you want. ALL CRANKSHAFTS are considered by me to be good enough just to use as cores/ need new main bearings to be ran. All the cylinders look good/great condition. Will send pics of anything particular you're interested in via pm. Willing to ship anywhere in US. Or local pickup in the Southern Maine area.



Also have

2 300sx/JS300 stators (tested working)

JS300 Pump

300sx pump

JS300 Driveshaft, no coupler on it.

JS300 handlepole, no cables

JS300 Exhaust Manifolds

JS300 Exhausts

JS300 Crank side PTO couplers

JS300/ 300sx Engine mounts #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 42 Posts 746 Re: Kawasaki 300sx / JS300 parts Id take everything but the handle pole. How much shipped to 37066?





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk Pro #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,663 Re: Kawasaki 300sx / JS300 parts I'd take a sx stator

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules