 Kawasaki 300sx / JS300 parts
  Yesterday, 10:17 AM
    zxkyler
    Kawasaki 300sx / JS300 parts

    I have Four 300sx / JS300 engines for sale, will sell as whole or split up however you want. ALL CRANKSHAFTS are considered by me to be good enough just to use as cores/ need new main bearings to be ran. All the cylinders look good/great condition. Will send pics of anything particular you're interested in via pm. Willing to ship anywhere in US. Or local pickup in the Southern Maine area.

    Also have
    2 300sx/JS300 stators (tested working)
    JS300 Pump
    300sx pump
    JS300 Driveshaft, no coupler on it.
    JS300 handlepole, no cables
    JS300 Exhaust Manifolds
    JS300 Exhausts
    JS300 Crank side PTO couplers
    JS300/ 300sx Engine mounts
  Yesterday, 01:55 PM
    Masonboswell
    Re: Kawasaki 300sx / JS300 parts

    Id take everything but the handle pole. How much shipped to 37066?


  Yesterday, 02:42 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: Kawasaki 300sx / JS300 parts

    I'd take a sx stator

